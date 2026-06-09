Insider Buying: Tesco (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires 31 Shares of Stock

Key Points Tesco CEO Ken Murphy bought 31 shares on June 5 at GBX 456 each, a small insider purchase worth £141.36. He had also bought 29 shares in an earlier transaction on May 8.

bought 31 shares on June 5 at GBX 456 each, a small insider purchase worth £141.36. He had also bought 29 shares in an earlier transaction on May 8. Analysts remain cautiously positive on Tesco, with four Buy ratings and one Hold rating, giving the stock a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 478.75.

on Tesco, with four Buy ratings and one Hold rating, giving the stock a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 478.75. Tesco’s recent trading and fundamentals show the stock opened at GBX 453, below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 29.50 and revenue of GBX 7.37 billion.

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO - Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy acquired 31 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 456 per share, for a total transaction of £141.36.

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Ken Murphy acquired 29 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 466 per share, for a total transaction of £135.14.

Tesco Stock Performance

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 453 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 468.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 458.29. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 382.42 and a 52-week high of GBX 508.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Tesco (LON:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The retailer reported GBX 29.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tesco had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of GBX 7,371 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesco PLC will post 27.374848 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 480 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 430 target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 525 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 478.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesco

About Tesco

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children's groups, food banks and other good causes. In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group. Serving our customers, communities and planet a little better every day is what we do.

Further Reading

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