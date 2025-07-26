Craig Howie Buys 255,000 Shares of Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) Stock

Key Points Insider Craig Howie purchased 255,000 shares of Union Jack Oil plc at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), totaling approximately £12,750 ($17,134.79).

purchased of Union Jack Oil plc at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), totaling approximately £12,750 ($17,134.79). Union Jack Oil has a market capitalization of £5.67 million and reported earnings per share of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) for its last quarter.

of £5.67 million and reported earnings per share of ($0.01) for its last quarter. The company's stock has a 52-week range of GBX 4.63 ($0.06) to GBX 20 ($0.27), indicating significant volatility over the year.

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO - Get Free Report) insider Craig Howie purchased 255,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($17,134.79).

Union Jack Oil Stock Performance

Shares of UJO opened at GBX 5.10 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. Union Jack Oil plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.63 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 20 ($0.27).

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 0.61 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Jack Oil had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 28.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Jack Oil plc will post 1.7711172 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].