Insider Selling: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Sells 703 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI - Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Roberts sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $15,114.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $517,612.50. This trade represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

AFBI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,060. The stock has a market cap of $138.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.51. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business's 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Affinity Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,033 shares of the company's stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 13.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $266,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

