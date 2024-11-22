Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Major Shareholder States Regional Joint Western Sells 10,000 Shares

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL - Get Free Report) major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,185,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $253,012,581.36. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

States Regional Joint Western also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, States Regional Joint Western sold 20,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $706,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, States Regional Joint Western sold 62,971 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $2,249,324.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, States Regional Joint Western sold 175,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $6,517,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, States Regional Joint Western sold 63,004 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $2,067,161.24.

On Friday, November 1st, States Regional Joint Western sold 25,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $827,000.00.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 40,277 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Amalgamated Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 12.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9,898.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company's stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

