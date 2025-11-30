Vasily Shikin Sells 7,385 Shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

Key Points Vasily Shikin , AppLovin's CTO, sold a total of about 79,643 shares across multiple transactions on Nov. 24 for roughly $43.5 million , reducing his holding by 13.83% to 46,004 shares (≈$24.75M).

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 7,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.10, for a total value of $3,973,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 46,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,754,752.40. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 14,708 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.45, for a total transaction of $8,066,602.60.

On Monday, November 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 14,867 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.93, for a total transaction of $8,131,208.31.

On Monday, November 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 15,540 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.09, for a total transaction of $8,532,858.60.

On Monday, November 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34.

AppLovin Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ APP opened at $601.00 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $607.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.49. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Zacks Research downgraded AppLovin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $658.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 6.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company's stock worth $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company's stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

