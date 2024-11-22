InsiderTrades.com logo
Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

November 22, 2024

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,270,673 shares in the company, valued at $312,793,921.76. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00.
  • On Thursday, November 14th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $157,700.00.
  • On Monday, October 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $121,000.00.
  • On Friday, October 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $122,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $122,400.00.
  • On Monday, October 14th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $123,700.00.
  • On Monday, September 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $119,000.00.
  • On Friday, September 20th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $117,300.00.
  • On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $119,100.00.

AvePoint Trading Up 1.3 %

AVPT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. 416,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,052. The stock's fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.43 and a beta of 0.88. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter worth about $130,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.20.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

