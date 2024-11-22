Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) SVP Olga Pirogova Sells 548 Shares

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA - Get Free Report) SVP Olga Pirogova sold 548 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $21,958.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,276.11. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. 387,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,297. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Azenta had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $169.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Azenta's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Azenta by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 24.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

