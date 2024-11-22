Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler Acquires 200,000 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX - Get Free Report) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,094,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,381,073.95. This represents a 0.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Biodesix Stock Performance

Shares of Biodesix stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 95,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,963. The stock has a market cap of $183.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Biodesix had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 275.79%. The company had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDSX shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $3.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Barclays PLC grew its position in Biodesix by 1,140.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biodesix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 534,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 50.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,576 shares of the company's stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 270,724 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Stories

