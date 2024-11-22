Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells $520,551.80 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI - Get Free Report) Director Blake Bath sold 6,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $520,551.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $836,900. This represents a 38.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 53,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,559. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.31 and a beta of 0.40. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Financial Prophecy The Magnificent 7 could be in for a world of pain… And the insiders know it. It’s why Jeff Bezos just sold $3 billion of Amazon… it’s why Nvidia’s CEO just sold $713 million... and it’s why Zuckerberg just sold $1.3 billion in Meta stock. The financial establishment doesn’t want you to know about this… but a controversial new documentary just pulled back the curtain and exposed what’s really going on. It’s called The Final Frontier. Including the name of the #1 company to buy.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The business's revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Cogent Communications's dividend payout ratio is currently 505.13%.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 41,079 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,984 shares of the technology company's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].