CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Insider Paul Verrastro Sells 1,430 Shares

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX - Get Free Report) insider Paul Verrastro sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $19,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,462.50. The trade was a 43.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CVRx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 58,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,552. CVRx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $358.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrough so advanced, it’s going to make ChatGPT look like VHS. But what’s even more unbelievable? I believe it’ll make Nvidia’s meteoric rise look like a backyard bottle rocket. Click here and I’ll tell you everything you need to know.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVRx during the third quarter worth $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 28.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in CVRx by 36.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVRX. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CVRx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVRX

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].