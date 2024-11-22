Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 37,748 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 37,748 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $596,795.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,679,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $200,457,171.78. The trade was a 0.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $129,033.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,170 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,311.50.

On Thursday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $133,790.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,137 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,882.40.

On Thursday, October 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 150,432 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $2,330,191.68.

On Friday, September 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,005 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $92,116.70.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,390 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,850.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,865 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.45.

On Thursday, September 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,889 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $74,899.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,452 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $144,048.48.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Trump’s Sending THIS Crypto Higher on Purpose Discover the coin set to explode before 2025! Trump could trigger THIS crypto coin… YES, I WANT THE #1 CRYPTO NOW

Shares of DGICA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.96. 16,914 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,822. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of -0.06.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Donegal Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 304,477 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Report on DGICA

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].