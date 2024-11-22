Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $364,675.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.4 %

EA traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $165.62. 370,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,210. The stock's fifty day moving average is $148.94 and its 200-day moving average is $143.49. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the game software company's stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the game software company's stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,269 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 221.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the game software company's stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.37.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

