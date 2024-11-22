Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 8,818 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,818 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $97,262.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,961,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,817,142.89. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,513 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $121,109.76.

On Thursday, November 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $145,728.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $106,492.67.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $212,805.66.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $119,243.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $53,537.05.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $46,948.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $43,554.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $51,143.72.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $60,538.68.

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. 30,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.07. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $176.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.87 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

