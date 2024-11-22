InsiderTrades.com logo
Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP
From Brownstone Research   |   Ad
This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrough so advanced, it’s going to make ChatGPT look like VHS. But what’s even more unbelievable? I believe it’ll make Nvidia’s meteoric rise look like a backyard bottle rocket.
Click here and I’ll tell you everything you need to know.

Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 8,818 Shares of Stock

November 22, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,818 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $97,262.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,961,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,817,142.89. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,513 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $121,109.76.
  • On Thursday, November 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $145,728.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $106,492.67.
  • On Thursday, November 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $212,805.66.
  • On Tuesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $119,243.90.
  • On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $53,537.05.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $46,948.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $43,554.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $51,143.72.
  • On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $60,538.68.

EverCommerce Price Performance

This company will win the AI race
From Porter & Company   |   Ad
Rome wasn’t built in a day… But there is another lesser-known type of keystone, one that plays an equally critical role in supporting the most revolutionary technology the world’s ever seen… artificial intelligence. And without it, the entire AI industry would collapse.
You must read this new presentation from Porter Stansberry.

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. 30,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.07. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $176.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.87 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at EverCommerce?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for EverCommerce and related companies.
More From MarketBeat
Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP
This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrou...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Are Ready to Rally
One of the primary issues moving markets in 2024 is the direction of interest rates. Specifically, when will t...
MarketBeat
Musk’s new company could top a trillion?
The investment legend who predicted the rise of Bitcoin, Facebook and streaming services like Netflix… Just...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
15 Stocks Institutional Investors Are Selling Now
Hedge funds, endowments, and other institutional investors have been selling shares of these 15 stocks in the ...
MarketBeat
$2 Trillion Disappears Because of Fed's Secretive New Move
$2 trillion has disappeared from the US government's books. The reason why is a new, secretive move being c...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
7 Undervalued Growth Stocks Ready for Reversal
Traders and investors are digesting what a 50-basis point (0.50%) cut in interest rates means for stocks. If y...
MarketBeat
Tim Sykes’ Urgent Trade Alert: “Make this move now”
WARNING: 80 Wall Street banks are gearing up for MASSIVE D.C. shock This $2 trillion D.C. shock is NOT abou...
Timothy Sykes | Sponsored
The Top-Rated Dividend Stocks for 2023
MarketBeat tracks approximately 250,000 analyst recommendations each year and tracks more than 15,000 securiti...
MarketBeat
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP
This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrou...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
Musk’s new company could top a trillion?
The investment legend who predicted the rise of Bitcoin, Facebook and streaming services like Netflix… Just...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
$2 Trillion Disappears Because of Fed's Secretive New Move
$2 trillion has disappeared from the US government's books. The reason why is a new, secretive move being c...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
Tim Sykes’ Urgent Trade Alert: “Make this move now”
WARNING: 80 Wall Street banks are gearing up for MASSIVE D.C. shock This $2 trillion D.C. shock is NOT abou...
Timothy Sykes | Sponsored
But another coin could soar even higher …
Donald Trump wants to be America’s first crypto president. He was the keynote speaker at the recent Bitcoin co...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsored

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles

I was wrong. Dead wrong.
From Porter & Company   |   Ad
I thought what happened 25 years ago was a once- in-a-lifetime event… but how wrong I was. Because here we are, a quarter of a century later, almost to the exact day, and it’s happening again.
Here’s the full story for you.