First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Sells $49,000.00 in Stock

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ - Get Free Report) Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,341 shares in the company, valued at $408,709. This trade represents a 10.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Business Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,426. The firm has a market cap of $417.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. First Business Financial Services's payout ratio is 21.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised First Business Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

