Gerard W. Barousse, Jr. Purchases 5,000 Shares of FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA) Stock November 22, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com Share FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA - Get Free Report) Director Gerard W. Barousse, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $61,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,050. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. FB Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %FB Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,472. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $12.71. Insider Buying or Selling at FB Bancorp? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for FB Bancorp and related companies. 