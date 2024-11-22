InsiderTrades.com logo
I was wrong. Dead wrong.
From Porter & Company   |   Ad
I thought what happened 25 years ago was a once- in-a-lifetime event… but how wrong I was. Because here we are, a quarter of a century later, almost to the exact day, and it’s happening again.
Here’s the full story for you.

Gerard W. Barousse, Jr. Purchases 5,000 Shares of FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA) Stock

November 22, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA - Get Free Report) Director Gerard W. Barousse, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $61,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,050. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FB Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

FB Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,472. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at FB Bancorp?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for FB Bancorp and related companies.
More From MarketBeat
Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP
This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrou...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
7 Attractive Dividend Stocks Under $50
As we head into the home stretch of 2024, the playbook for growth investors is the same as one year ago. You'r...
MarketBeat
Musk’s new company could top a trillion?
The investment legend who predicted the rise of Bitcoin, Facebook and streaming services like Netflix… Just...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul
After the 2020 e-commerce boom, everyone thought we had taken a 10-year leap in online shopping. Amazon was op...
MarketBeat
$2 Trillion Disappears Because of Fed's Secretive New Move
$2 trillion has disappeared from the US government's books. The reason why is a new, secretive move being c...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
7 Alcohol Stocks Primed to Pour Profits
In 2020 and 2021, alcohol stocks were among the best-performing consumer staples stocks. But it's been a diffe...
MarketBeat
Tim Sykes’ Urgent Trade Alert: “Make this move now”
WARNING: 80 Wall Street banks are gearing up for MASSIVE D.C. shock This $2 trillion D.C. shock is NOT abou...
Timothy Sykes | Sponsored
12 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Now
Slowly and surely the cannabis industry is becoming mainstream. As more states legalize medical and recreation...
MarketBeat
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP
This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrou...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
Musk’s new company could top a trillion?
The investment legend who predicted the rise of Bitcoin, Facebook and streaming services like Netflix… Just...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
$2 Trillion Disappears Because of Fed's Secretive New Move
$2 trillion has disappeared from the US government's books. The reason why is a new, secretive move being c...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
Tim Sykes’ Urgent Trade Alert: “Make this move now”
WARNING: 80 Wall Street banks are gearing up for MASSIVE D.C. shock This $2 trillion D.C. shock is NOT abou...
Timothy Sykes | Sponsored
But another coin could soar even higher …
Donald Trump wants to be America’s first crypto president. He was the keynote speaker at the recent Bitcoin co...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsored

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles

I was wrong. Dead wrong.
From Porter & Company   |   Ad
I thought what happened 25 years ago was a once- in-a-lifetime event… but how wrong I was. Because here we are, a quarter of a century later, almost to the exact day, and it’s happening again.
Here’s the full story for you.