Gerard W. Barousse, Jr. Purchases 5,000 Shares of FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA) Stock

FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA - Get Free Report) Director Gerard W. Barousse, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $61,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,050. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FB Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

FB Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,472. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].