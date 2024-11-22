F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Sells $197,810.25 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $197,810.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,407.14. The trade was a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, September 9th, Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $245.74. The company had a trading volume of 47,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,866. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $225.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.17. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $233.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FFIV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

