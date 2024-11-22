1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Insider Sells $22,110.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $22,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,956 shares in the company, valued at $721,935.72. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. 115,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,074. The firm has a market cap of $507.98 million, a PE ratio of -54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM's quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth $121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLWS. StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

