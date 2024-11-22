Insider Selling: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) CEO Sells $16,884.00 in Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH - Get Free Report) CEO Clay M. Dean sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $16,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,978.50. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $42.17. 18,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. First Mid Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrough so advanced, it’s going to make ChatGPT look like VHS. But what’s even more unbelievable? I believe it’ll make Nvidia’s meteoric rise look like a backyard bottle rocket. Click here and I’ll tell you everything you need to know.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Mid Bancshares from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Report on First Mid Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the bank's stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 344.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 884 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,272 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].