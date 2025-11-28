Frederic Simon Sells 80,000 Shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

Key Points Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of JFrog on Nov. 25 at an average price of $61.76 for about $4.94M, leaving him with 3,867,786 shares (a 2.03% reduction worth roughly $238.9M).

of JFrog on Nov. 25 at an average price of $61.76 for about $4.94M, leaving him with 3,867,786 shares (a 2.03% reduction worth roughly $238.9M). JFrog beat quarterly estimates , reporting $0.22 EPS vs. $0.16 expected and revenue of $136.91M (up 25.5% YoY), and issued FY25 guidance of $0.78–$0.80 EPS and Q4 guidance of $0.18–$0.20.

, reporting $0.22 EPS vs. $0.16 expected and revenue of $136.91M (up 25.5% YoY), and issued FY25 guidance of $0.78–$0.80 EPS and Q4 guidance of $0.18–$0.20. Market and analyst context: FROG trades near $61.50 with a $7.28B market cap, a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating and $62.69 price target, and about 85% of shares owned by institutions.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $4,940,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,867,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $238,874,463.36. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $1,642,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,750,350.00.

JFrog Stock Up 0.9%

JFrog stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. 157,896 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,006. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $65.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.02.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The company had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JFrog by 1.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in JFrog by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,768 shares of the company's stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised JFrog to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].