Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) CEO Purchases $17,900.00 in Stock

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR - Get Free Report) CEO David Sobelman purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $17,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $293,198.42. This trade represents a 6.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:GIPR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.84. 8,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. Generation Income Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

