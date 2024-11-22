The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Director Sells $179,750.00 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST - Get Free Report) Director James D. White sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $179,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,714.36. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Honest Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of HNST traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. 1,875,289 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,107. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $803.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Honest from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Honest to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 80,544 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honest by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,567 shares of the company's stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Honest by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 137,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Honest during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company's stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

