Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Director Acquires $17,640.00 in Stock

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR - Get Free Report) Director Laban E. Lesster acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $17,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,561.76. This trade represents a 22.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,873. The company has a market cap of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.10. Ideal Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ideal Power in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,926 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 13.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

