Insider Buying: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Buys 4,182 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO - Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani bought 4,182 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $15,473.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,070,000. This represents a 0.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Payam Zamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Payam Zamani acquired 20,420 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $71,265.80.

On Thursday, November 14th, Payam Zamani bought 40,000 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Payam Zamani acquired 1,580,180 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5,420,020.00 per share, with a total value of $8,564,607,203,600.00.

Inspirato Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ISPO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. 7,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. Inspirato Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.14.

Financial Prophecy The Magnificent 7 could be in for a world of pain… And the insiders know it. It’s why Jeff Bezos just sold $3 billion of Amazon… it’s why Nvidia’s CEO just sold $713 million... and it’s why Zuckerberg just sold $1.3 billion in Meta stock. The financial establishment doesn’t want you to know about this… but a controversial new documentary just pulled back the curtain and exposed what’s really going on. It’s called The Final Frontier. Including the name of the #1 company to buy.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 364,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned about 5.57% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].