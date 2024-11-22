Insider Selling: Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) President Sells 2,285 Shares of Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) President Daniel Siegel sold 2,285 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $12,841.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,108. The trade was a 40.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Daniel Siegel sold 1,048 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $5,868.80.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

LCUT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. 11,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,659. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $183.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Lifetime Brands's payout ratio is presently -17.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company's stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 54,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,252 shares of the company's stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,475 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the second quarter worth about $450,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCUT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lifetime Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lifetime Brands

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Articles

