Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH - Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $153,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 508,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,018,163.20. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $289,732.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $13,655.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $447,695.36.

On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $196,889.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $435,960.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $35,126.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $457,066.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $241,158.60.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $139,021.52.

On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $13,108.73.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 0.8 %

LEGH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,440. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $623.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. B. Riley reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Legacy Housing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 17.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

See Also

