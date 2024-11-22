InsiderTrades.com logo
Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director John Philip Coghlan Sells 10,000 Shares

November 22, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) Director John Philip Coghlan sold 10,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,727,562. This represents a 19.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Life360 Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIF traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. 58,350 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.89. Life360, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Life360 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 170,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Life360 by 8.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

