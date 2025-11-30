Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August Troendle Sells 6,830 Shares

Key Points CEO August Troendle sold 6,830 shares on Nov. 20 at an average price of $598.49 for proceeds of about $4.09 million, leaving him with 855,485 shares (a 0.79% reduction) valued at roughly $512 million.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) CEO August Troendle sold 6,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.49, for a total value of $4,087,686.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 855,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $511,999,217.65. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $599.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $560.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $626.26.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $640.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild Redb cut Medpace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $487.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Medpace by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

