MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 7,050 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $324,511.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,279.19. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGP Ingredients stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. 53,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,936. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The business's 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. MGP Ingredients's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 477.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 45.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MGP Ingredients from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut MGP Ingredients from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.67.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Recommended Stories

