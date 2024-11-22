Michael B. Baboval Sells 2,892 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB - Get Free Report) insider Michael B. Baboval sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $52,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,154. The trade was a 39.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. 3,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,450. The company has a market capitalization of $137.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. MainStreet Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter worth $97,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 34.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,365 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company's stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Further Reading

