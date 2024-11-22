MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 2,539 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.80, for a total transaction of $306,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,769,684.80. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $701,042.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.78. 64,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,958. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.27. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $140.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $592,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $132,821,000 after acquiring an additional 154,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $149,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,094 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

