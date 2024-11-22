Richard J. Riley Buys 300,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN - Get Free Report) CEO Richard J. Riley purchased 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,083 shares in the company, valued at $749,083. This represents a 66.80 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Origin Materials stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 364,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,947. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $174.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,099 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 48,889 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Origin Materials by 28.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Origin Materials by 92.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 823,455 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 395,588 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 352.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 77,119 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Origin Materials by 464.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrough so advanced, it’s going to make ChatGPT look like VHS. But what’s even more unbelievable? I believe it’ll make Nvidia’s meteoric rise look like a backyard bottle rocket. Click here and I’ll tell you everything you need to know.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Origin Materials from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on ORGN

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].