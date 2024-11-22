Jeffrey H. Kripitz Sells 10,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK - Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,506.01. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parke Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PKBK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.37. 3,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.69. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 22.32%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrough so advanced, it’s going to make ChatGPT look like VHS. But what’s even more unbelievable? I believe it’ll make Nvidia’s meteoric rise look like a backyard bottle rocket. Click here and I’ll tell you everything you need to know.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Parke Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Parke Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Parke Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 1,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,427 shares of the bank's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company's stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].