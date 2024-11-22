InsiderTrades.com logo
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Neil Martin Sells 1,304 Shares

November 22, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $125.67 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM's payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Westpark Capital reissued a "hold" rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $210.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

