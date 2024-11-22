Kyle M. Brehm Purchases 106 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $402.00 per share, with a total value of $42,612.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,416. This represents a 3.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sezzle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SEZL traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.02. 47,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,068. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.46. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $470.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 8.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEZL shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 125.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the third quarter worth $292,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,362 shares of the company's stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company's stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

