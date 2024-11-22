Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total transaction of $210,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,911.84. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $165,625.39.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,420.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $150,591.15.

SiTime Stock Performance

I was wrong. Dead wrong. I thought what happened 25 years ago was a once- in-a-lifetime event… but how wrong I was. Because here we are, a quarter of a century later, almost to the exact day, and it’s happening again. Here’s the full story for you.

Shares of SiTime stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.04. 26,073 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,319. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.55 and a 200-day moving average of $148.79. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $228.12.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 53.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. SiTime's quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SiTime by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,754 shares of the company's stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SiTime by 9.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SITM

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].