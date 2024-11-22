Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Insider Sells $22,960.00 in Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH - Get Free Report) insider Mary Jennifer Oreilly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $22,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,200. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Jennifer Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mary Jennifer Oreilly sold 3,000 shares of Soluna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $35,460.00.

Soluna Stock Performance

Shares of SLNH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 55,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,124. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNH. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soluna during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Soluna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

