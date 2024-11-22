TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Director Sells $61,380.00 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Hall sold 66,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $61,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,158.38. This represents a 26.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TMC the metals Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TMC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. 308,689 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,274. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $296.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.69. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in TMC the metals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company's stock.

About TMC the metals

📉 Warning: Market Crash Predicted - Secure Your Savings The last time the "Buffett Indicator" flashed this red was in 2000 - right before the market crashed 50%. Take these 4 steps to protect your retirement here >>>

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].