Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) CEO Acquires $10,875.00 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Edward Manna purchased 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,086.50. This trade represents a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of ULBI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 6,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,370. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $124.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,657 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 21.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,681 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultralife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,635 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULBI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Ultralife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

