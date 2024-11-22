Robert Brian Beaird Sells 854 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $105,366.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,058.64. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.62. 69,736 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $128.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in UMB Financial by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $156,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Friday. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

