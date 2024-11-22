Insider Selling: Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Sells 329 Shares of Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS - Get Free Report) VP Dustin Combs sold 329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $11,327.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,961. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dustin Combs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Dustin Combs sold 173 shares of Weyco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $5,662.29.

On Thursday, August 29th, Dustin Combs sold 144 shares of Weyco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $4,908.96.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Dustin Combs sold 677 shares of Weyco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $23,106.01.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEYS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,636. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $348.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.77%. This is a positive change from Weyco Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Weyco Group's payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyco Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2,329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Weyco Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,010 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Weyco Group by 263.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,003 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,980 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company's stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

