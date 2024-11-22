Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jun Choo Sells 10,000 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) COO Jun Choo sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,618,563. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Z traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.42. The stock had a trading volume of 742,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,008. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.12 and a beta of 1.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trump’s Sending THIS Crypto Higher on Purpose Discover the coin set to explode before 2025! Trump could trigger THIS crypto coin… YES, I WANT THE #1 CRYPTO NOW

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company's stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].