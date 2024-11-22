Mitchell A. Johnson Sells 1,500 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $307,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,263,871.40. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGM stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.65. 6,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $161.72 and a one year high of $217.60. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $190.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

