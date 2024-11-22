AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Director Buys $15,571.07 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM - Get Free Report) Director Stewart Appelrouth purchased 81,953 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $15,571.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 321,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,132.88. This trade represents a 34.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AIM stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.21. 140,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,699. The business's 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.36. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of AIM ImmunoTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,078,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.92% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trump’s Sending THIS Crypto Higher on Purpose Discover the coin set to explode before 2025! Trump could trigger THIS crypto coin… YES, I WANT THE #1 CRYPTO NOW

AIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AIM ImmunoTech from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on AIM ImmunoTech from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIM

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].