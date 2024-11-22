Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 92,376 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ - Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 92,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $702,057.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,709,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,592,070.80. The trade was a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $738,254.92.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $177,083.28.

On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,943.49.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $126,534.33.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $467,282.98.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $520,451.70.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $571,843.36.

On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $490,625.19.

On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 51,163 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $388,838.80.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIGZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 131,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,292. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter worth $15,076,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $4,192,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 556,835 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company's stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 356,372 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

