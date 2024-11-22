Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP David W. Smith Sells 275 Shares

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.68. The stock had a trading volume of 54,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,488. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $445.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.51. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $272.15 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

📉 Warning: Market Crash Predicted - Secure Your Savings The last time the "Buffett Indicator" flashed this red was in 2000 - right before the market crashed 50%. Take these 4 steps to protect your retirement here >>>

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a "hold" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $472.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].