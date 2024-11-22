Barbara K. Allen Sells 5,650 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.92. 370,343 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,127. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.26.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

📉 Warning: Market Crash Predicted - Secure Your Savings The last time the "Buffett Indicator" flashed this red was in 2000 - right before the market crashed 50%. Take these 4 steps to protect your retirement here >>>

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $185.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,763 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,077 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].