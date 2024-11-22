The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford Sells 5,000 Shares

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.32. 2,218,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,975,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business's 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $208.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.83.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,673,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12,574.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $329,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $3,310,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

