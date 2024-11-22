Joseph Stilwell Sells 25,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS - Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,476.02. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KFS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 3,564 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,657. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $9.58.

Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,353 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 413,593 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,235 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 288,113 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter worth $2,085,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

