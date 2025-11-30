Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) CEO Andrew Bialecki Sells 144,717 Shares

Key Points CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 144,717 shares of Klaviyo on November 24 at an average price of $27.76, generating about $4.02 million.

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 144,717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $4,017,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Bialecki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Andrew Bialecki sold 147,329 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $4,001,455.64.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Andrew Bialecki sold 163,331 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $3,980,376.47.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Andrew Bialecki sold 159,508 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,035,552.40.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Andrew Bialecki sold 137,224 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $3,960,284.64.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Andrew Bialecki sold 211,358 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $7,492,641.10.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Andrew Bialecki sold 226,382 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $7,323,457.70.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Andrew Bialecki sold 220,481 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $7,046,572.76.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Andrew Bialecki sold 223,304 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $6,922,424.00.

Klaviyo Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.26. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVYO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Klaviyo to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

