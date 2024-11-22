Insider Selling: MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI - Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $59,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,635 shares in the company, valued at $432,534.65. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MBIA Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE MBI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 421,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $14.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MBIA from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of MBIA from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

I was wrong. Dead wrong. I thought what happened 25 years ago was a once- in-a-lifetime event… but how wrong I was. Because here we are, a quarter of a century later, almost to the exact day, and it’s happening again. Here’s the full story for you.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MBI

Institutional Trading of MBIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,176,613 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $34,993,000 after buying an additional 347,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,073 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 39,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MBIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,523 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 6.3% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 844,431 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 76.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 460,800 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].