InsiderTrades.com logo
This company will win the AI race
From Porter & Company   |   Ad
Rome wasn’t built in a day… But there is another lesser-known type of keystone, one that plays an equally critical role in supporting the most revolutionary technology the world’s ever seen… artificial intelligence. And without it, the entire AI industry would collapse.
You must read this new presentation from Porter Stansberry.

Insider Selling: MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

November 22, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI - Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $59,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,635 shares in the company, valued at $432,534.65. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MBIA Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE MBI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 421,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $14.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MBIA from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of MBIA from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

I was wrong. Dead wrong.
From Porter & Company   |   Ad
I thought what happened 25 years ago was a once- in-a-lifetime event… but how wrong I was. Because here we are, a quarter of a century later, almost to the exact day, and it’s happening again.
Here’s the full story for you.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MBI

Institutional Trading of MBIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,176,613 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $34,993,000 after buying an additional 347,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,073 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 39,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MBIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,523 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 6.3% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 844,431 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 76.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 460,800 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

MBIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at MBIA?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for MBIA and related companies.
More From MarketBeat
Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP
This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrou...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
Did you know the S&P 500 as we know it today does not look anything close to what it looked like 30 years ...
MarketBeat
The Crypto That’s Making Wall Street Sweat
The Crypto Wall Street Is Desperate to Hide It's happening now, right under everyone's radar. Big tech gian...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
7 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Are Still Long-Term Winners
It's hard to believe that two years ago, many of us had never heard of ChatGPT. But for the last 18 months, in...
MarketBeat
⭕ [URGENT] Buy Alert just triggered
My absolute favorite stock just hit a critical "buy now" trigger price.
Behind the Markets | Sponsored
7 Logistics Stocks That Could Soar if Ports Close
When the clock strikes midnight on October 1, 2024, dockworkers at dozens of ports throughout the United State...
MarketBeat
Musk’s new company could top a trillion?
The investment legend who predicted the rise of Bitcoin, Facebook and streaming services like Netflix… Just...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
7 of the Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy
Despite the fact that Warren Buffett is one of its biggest proponents, buy-and-hold investing gets a bad rap a...
MarketBeat
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP
This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrou...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
The Crypto That’s Making Wall Street Sweat
The Crypto Wall Street Is Desperate to Hide It's happening now, right under everyone's radar. Big tech gian...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
⭕ [URGENT] Buy Alert just triggered
My absolute favorite stock just hit a critical "buy now" trigger price.
Behind the Markets | Sponsored
Musk’s new company could top a trillion?
The investment legend who predicted the rise of Bitcoin, Facebook and streaming services like Netflix… Just...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
24/7 Automated Profits in Crypto
What if you could make consistent daily profits in crypto with minimal effort? Beyond trading lies a vast w...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles

This company will win the AI race
From Porter & Company   |   Ad
Rome wasn’t built in a day… But there is another lesser-known type of keystone, one that plays an equally critical role in supporting the most revolutionary technology the world’s ever seen… artificial intelligence. And without it, the entire AI industry would collapse.
You must read this new presentation from Porter Stansberry.